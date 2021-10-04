JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key This Week, Check Result Date

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 provisional answer key link will be activated on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in on October 10 at 10 am by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Further, the students’ response sheet will be uploaded on October 5 at 5 pm.

The examinees can access their response sheets by using their roll number and registration details. Candidates can download the answer key and match them with their response to calculate their estimated score. In case, the candidates aren’t satisfied with any of the answers, they can raise a challenge by filling the objection form. They will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 per question for every objection raised. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till October 11. If any objections will be found correct, the necessary changes will be made accordingly.

JEE Advanced 2021: Result date

The JEE advanced result 2021 will be declared after reviewing all the objections and suggestions on October 15. JEE Advanced 2021 result will be declared in the form of a scorecard, which candidates will have to download. It will contain important details like percentage, subject-wise marks, category, and rank.

Besides the result, a rank list for JEE Advanced will also be issued on the basis of category and the marks obtained by candidates in the examination. Once the result is declared, candidates will have to participate in the counselling process for the allotment of seats at IITs. The counselling will be conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

The exam was conducted on October 3 at multiple centres across the country for the students seeking admission to the BTech programmes at IITs in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. It was taken by only those candidates who qualified JEE Main 2021 exam and ranked within the top 2.5 lakh.

