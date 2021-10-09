JEE Advanced 2021 Answer Key Tomorrow, Here's How to Calculate Marks

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2021 answer key will be released tomorrow, October 10 by the Indian Insitute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the answer key in form of a PDF file once it gets published.

The answer key will have the correct answer to the IIT entrance question paper and may be used by candidates to predict their scores. There will be no requirement for any login credentials to download the answer key from the official website.

JEE Advanced answer key 2021: How to download

Step 1. Log on to the official IIT JEE portal

Step 2. Click on the direct link to answer the key available on the homepage, once released

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window having the key in form of a PDF

Step 4. Download and save the PDF

JEE Advanced answer key 2021: How to calculate marks

Candidates can calculate their probable marks based on the answer key and the marking scheme. The IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 had two sets of question papers of three hours each. Each question paper was divided into three sections — physics, chemistry, and maths. As per the marking scheme, it has the concept of full, partial, and zero marks. There were a variety of questions, hence the marking will be different for each section — for the single correct option type questions, candidates need to give themselves three marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. For multiple correct answers, right answers will get four marks and two marks to be deducted for wrong answers. In the case of numerical type questions, there is no negative marking and four marks will be awarded for every correct attempt.

In case any candidate has any objection against the answer key, they can choose to raise concerns regarding the same. They will need to select their questions and raise an objection by uploading a supporting document to validate their challenge along with the required fee.

The IIT-JEE 2021 final answer key will be released by IIT-Kharagpur on October 15 and the result on October 22. Based on JEE Advanced 2021 scores, candidates can get admissions into IITs, IISER, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam and many others.

