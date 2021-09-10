JEE Advanced 2021 Applications to Begin Tomorrow, Documents Needed to Apply for IIT Entrance

The application cum registration process for JEE Advanced - the IIT entrance exam - have begun. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur - the exam organising institute - will accept the registrations till September 16. Interested candidates can apply at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Only those candidates who have obtained a seat in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Main will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

According to the eligibility criteria of JEE Advanced 2021, all those who have secured ranks within 2,50,000 are eligible for the registration process. In order to successfully complete the registration, the aspirants will have to attach relevant documents and will also have to pay the fees. All those applying for JEE Advanced 2021 must ensure that they are born on or after October 1, 1996. Those falling under the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Person with Disabilities category should be born on or after October 1, 1991. A person can only attempt the JEE Advanced exam twice in two consecutive years.

JEE Advanced 2021: Documents Needed to Apply

If you are registering yourself for the JEE Advanced 2021, here is a look at the documents that you must keep handy:

— Birth certificate or Class 10 marksheet

— Class 12 marksheet

— Aadhaar Card

— Passport size photos

— Category certificate if applicable

— Notification published in newspaper in case of name change

— Scribe request letter in case you fall under PwD.

If all goes as per the schedule, then the JEE Advanced 2021 exam will be held on October 3 and the admit card of the exam is likely to be released after September 25. All candidates must closely monitor the official website for all details regarding the date, schedule and guidelines of the upcoming exam. Those candidates applying from other countries must note that the exam will only be held in India this year due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

