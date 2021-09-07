JEE Advanced 2021 Applications Open for IIT Entrance for Foreign Nationals

The IIT Kharagpur has released the application cum registration forms for IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced. Forms are available at jeeadv.ac.in only for foreign nationals. This year, the exam is being held by IIT Kharagpur. The registration process for foreign nationals from September 6 while for Indian students the same will begin from September 11. The last date to submit online application is September 16 and the fee can be paid till September 17.

Just like Indian students, foreign nationals who registered for JEE Advanced 2020 but could not appear will be eligible to appear for the exam this year. This year, however, there will not be any exam centre in foreign countries for JEE Advanced. Students staying outside of India will have to come to India at their own expense to take the exam.

JEE Advanced 2021: Documents Needed

— Photograph

— Signature

— Photo Identity Proof

— Citizenship certificate/Passport

— Birth certificate for age

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Testimonial, if required

JEE Advanced 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on link ‘register for JEE Advanced 2021’

Step 3: Click on ‘direct registration’ link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: fill online registration form and note down login ID and password

Step 5: Upload scanned certificates

Step 6: Pay fee, submit

JEE Advanced 2021: Fee

Candidates from SAARC countries will have to pay Rs 5600 or USD75 while those from non-SAARC countries will have to pay Rs 11200 or USD150.

