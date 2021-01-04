JEE Advanced 2021 Dates, Eligibility Criteria to be Announced by Education Min on January 7

JEE Advanced 2021 | Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 dates will be announced on January 7, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. Taking to Twitter, the minister said that he will also announce the JEE Advanced 2021 eligibility criteria to take admission in various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on the same day at 6 pm.

My dear students,I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM.Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PHvDj2xzd5 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 4, 2021

Earlier, the student had to score a minimum of 75 per cent marks or get ranked in top 20 percentile in their Class 12 Board Exams to be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced exams. However, it was removed last year in 2020.

From this year, the pattern for JEE Mains Exam will also be changed as the Ministry of Education had announced to conduct the JEE Mains four times from February to May this year. This will provide flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores. The first slot of JEE Mains 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from February 23 to 26, followed by the slots in March, April and May across the country.

Meanwhile, the Union Education Minister has also announced the schedule for CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exams 2021. CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be released by July 15. The schools will conduct practical examinations from March 1. This year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams are being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board has also revised the syllabus for the CBSE exams for Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary as it has been reduced by 30 per cent in each subject, owing to the academic stress faced by the students due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can check the revised syllabus of the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exam on its official website at cbse.nic.in.