JEE Advanced 2021: Do Not Miss These Important Topics Before Taking IIT Entrance

Although most of the topics are expected to have been covered by aspirants of the IIT entrance - Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Advanced 2021, it is advised to thoroughly go through the complete syllabus once again as part of the revision process. Avoid selective study and cover the entire syllabus. However, considering the previous year’s trends, students are advised to lay emphasis on the following chapters in the three subjects.

Mathematics

Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics

Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics.

Chemistry

Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Oxygen related Compounds & Amines in Organic Chemistry.

Speed and accuracy

One of the most important aspects is rigorous practice. Aspirants are advised to practice as many problems, and questions from the previous years’ online test series for improving speed and accuracy. Both speed and accuracy matter to enhance your score with a competitive edge.

Study material and concept clarity

To make it to the merit list it is important to practise all problems graded in order of difficulty from single best study material to have perfect conceptual understanding and to hone analytical skills. Aspirants are also advised not to make use of calculators while solving problems. Being quick in calculations will help you to increase your speed in the JEE Advanced 2021

— Authored by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE expert

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here