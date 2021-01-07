JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to Announce Dates, Eligibility Criteria at 6pm Today

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal is going to announce the dates of JEE Advanced exams 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission into various courses at IITs at 6 PM today. The minister will address the students through his social media accounts to provide the much-needed information regarding the competitive exams.

Check out the tweet by Ramesh Pokhriyal in which he said he will make the announcement.

Dear Students,I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/cJnDVn0QHV — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 6, 2021

The minister has been holding frequent interactions with the students, parents and teachers over the past several weeks regarding the dates, syllabus, eligibility etc of the various competitive exams like JEE, NEET as well as the CBSE Board examinations. He has been seeking suggestions from the students and trying to address their concerns in these interactions.

The JEE Advanced is conducted for the top 2.5 lakh rank holders of the JEE Main exams. Only those students who have secured more than 75 per cent marks in the class 12 board exams are eligible to take the test. However, this condition was relaxed last year considering the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates who qualify in the JEE Advanced are eligible to get admissions into the IITs.

Earlier, Pokhriyal had made an announcement regarding the dates and other criteria of the JEE Main 2021 exams. He said that this year, the exams will be taken four times over the months ofFebruary, March, April and May. The first phase of the exams will be carried between February 23 and February 26. The decision was taken to allow students to choose the suitable schedule so as to avoid any clashes with the board exams conducted by various states.

Last week, Pokhriyal had also announced the dates of CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2021. The practical exams will be conducted from March 1, while the theory exams will be held between May 4 and 10, the results of which will be declared by July 15.

This year, the academic session 2020-21was pushed due to the disruption caused by the pandemic. The regular classroom study stood cancelled and all the classes were shifted to the online mode.