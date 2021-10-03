JEE Advanced 2021 Exam Analysis: Physics Easiest, Math Most Difficult, Claim Students

The first shift of the IIT entrance — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 was held today from 9 am to 12 noon. According to students, the IIT entrance test was of moderate level of difficulty. Among the sections, students found mathematics to be the most difficult followed by chemistry and physics being the easiest.

All topics were covered from physics and chemistry, whereas, there were very few questions from calculus. Further, in mathematics, four questions were asked each from probability and matrices and determinants, says Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited.

Chemistry was a balanced section with questions were asked from chapters covered in classes 11 and 12 equally. Inorganic chemistry questions were directly from NCERT while for organic chemistry, questions were mostly asked from amines, biomolecules, and oxygen-containing compounds. In physical chemistry, questions covered chapters of titration, electrochemistry, thermodynamics (kinetic theory gases).

In physics, questions were mostly asked from class 11 chapters. Some tough questions were asked from current electricity, optics, rotation, and modern physics. Overall, this section was easier compared to the other two subjects, the students said.

Mathematics had some tricky questions and hence was rated to be toughest among sections. There were questions from functions, continuity, and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integrals, probability, complex numbers, 3-D geometry. Some tricky questions were asked from circle and parabola in coordinate geometry as well as from trigonometry. Students felt this section was the toughest with more weightage given to class 11 chapters, said Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida.

The total number of questions in paper 1 was 57 as compared to 54 last year and the total marks have also changed to 180 from 198 last year. The second shift will be held today from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. More than 1.6 lakh students had registered for the exam this year.

