JEE Advanced 2021 Exam to be Held on July 3, Eligibility Criteria for Scoring 75% Marks Removed for This Year

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on July 3 and this year the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur.

Informing about the eligibility criteria for appearing for the exam, he said that students who clear the JEE Mains will be eligible to take the exam even if they haven’t scored a minimum of 75 per cent marks in the Board exams. Usually, only those students who have scored over 75 per cent marks in the board exams of class 12 are eligible to take the JEE Advanced exams. But last year this rule was relaxed in view of the difficulties arising due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The rule, once again, has been changed to favour the students.

Pokhriyal said that the nation has not yet recovered from the pandemic and hence the decision to waive off the 75 per cent rule has been taken in the interest of the students. He further said that he received several queries regarding the date of JEE Advanced 2021 exams and since this is one of the top competitive exams, the extended time will help the students perform well in the exams.

The JEE Advanced exams are conducted for the students who secure the top 2.5 lakh ranks in the JEE Main exams.

Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced exams can get admissions into the IITs across the country.

Pokhriyal has been conducting frequent interactions through his social media handles regarding the various competitive exams like JEE, NEET and CBSE board over the past few weeks.

Earlier, he had announced the dates and other criteria of the JEE Main 2021 exams which will be conducted from February to May, 2021. The first phase of the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held between February 23 and 26.