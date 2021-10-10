JEE Advanced 2021: Know Admission Process For Top Institutes Other Than IITs

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 was concluded on October 3 and the results will be declared soon at jeeadv.ac.in. Though BTech at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is one of the most popular choices among students qualifying for JEE Advanced, there are other courses offered by top institutes on the basis of the score.

Students willing to study a different subject instead of engineering can apply for admission to other programmes at the institutes like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs). Admission to these institutes is offered on the basis of JEE Advanced scores. Know about the admission process of these institutes:

IISc Bangalore

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is one of the top institutes to study science. The institute offers admission to the Bachelor of Science programme on the basis of JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and the Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) score. Once the JEE Advanced score is released, the details of the admission to the BS programme will be uploaded on the official website - iisc.ac.in.

IISER

For those seeking admission to science and research programmes, the IISERs are one of the best institutions. Admission is offered to the bachelor programme on the basis of JEE Advanced, IISER Aptitude Test, and the KVPY exam. While the application process through the other two exams is already closed, the institutes will open applications for the JEE Advanced score after the declaration of JEE Advanced 2021 result.

IIST

Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) Thiruvananthapuram offers a four-year BTech in aerospace engineering, electronics and communication engineering (avionics), and a five-year dual degree (BTech+ Master of Science or Master of Technology) program based on JEE Advanced score. The institute is likely to begin the admission process to these programmes on October 8 on its official website - iist.ac.in.

IIPE

Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) also admits students to petroleum engineering and chemical engineering through the JEE Advanced scores. The institute will release the admission notification for the academic session 2021-22 soon on its official website. Interested candidates are advised to keep a check on the official portal for updates.

RGIPT

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) is yet another institute offering a four-year Btech in petroleum and chemical engineering based on JEE Advanced score. The institute also offers eight BTech programmes and two Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) programmes. The admission process for the academic year 2021-22 has already started on October 4 and will conclude on October 26. Candidates can apply for admission online through the official portal.

