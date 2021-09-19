JEE Advanced 2021: Major Changes Introduced in IIT Entrance This Year

The registration cum application process for admissions to IITs — Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Advanced 2021 concludes tomorrow, September 20 at the official website — jeeadv.ac.in. The last date for the payment of fees is till September 21. The admit cards are likely to be released after September 25 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. Every year, those who are among the top 2.5 lakh ranks of the JEE Main can apply for the IIT entrance.

The cut-off percentile for general category this year is 87.89 while for OBC, it is 68.02 percentile, for SC 46.88 percentile, for ST 34.67 percentile, and for EWS, 66.22 percentile. The exam will be in the online mode and the papers will be available in Hindi and English. Know major changes introduced this year in the engineering entrance exam:

JEE Advanced 2021: Female quota

This year, the number of seats to be reserved for women will be decided individually by each IIT. Unlike last year when the female quota was set at 20 per cent. However, for 2021, the IITs will have to ensure that the enrolment of females in each IIT is at least 20 per cent. Although seats offered under the female quota are supernumerary in nature, meaning the seats are created in addition to the existing seats.

Apart from the female quota, 15 per cent of the reservation is done for Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 5 per cent for Persons with Disability (PwD). IITs also have EWS and foreign quotas which are supernumerary.

JEE Advanced 2021: Last year’s candidates allowed

Candidates who had qualified to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but were absent due to Covid-19 related restrictions will also be given a chance to appear for the IIT entrance this year. These candidates do not have to clear JEE Main again this year. Such candidates will be considered “in addition" to the current batch and not part of them.

JEE Advanced 2021: Board exam marks rule changed

Earlier students had to obtain at least 75 per cent marks in class 12 to be eligible to appear for the IIT entrance. But that rule has been removed now. Students now just need to clear the board exams to be eligible to apply for entrance.

JEE Advanced 2021: Organising institute

In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organising institute for JEE Advanced, however, this year, IIT-Kharagpur will be conducting the exam.

JEE Advanced 2021: Foreign candidate to give exam in India

This year, the JEE Advanced 2021 will not be held abroad due to the pandemic. Usually, there are many exam centres abroad for candidates living outside India. IIT Kharagpur had earlier notified, “Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 in any of the foreign centres/countries."

