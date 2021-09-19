JEE Advanced 2021: Must Do's to Avail OBC-NCL, EWS Certificates

Candidates willing to apply for the IIT entrance — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 and belonging to either OBC-NCL or EWS category, are required to upload a valid certificate on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, by October 2 up till 5 pm, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, which is the exam conducting body, announced.

In an official notice, it stated, “If you do not possess a VALID OBC-NCL/EWS certificate issued after April 01, 2021, you may submit a declaration in place of the certificate. However, you MUST upload a VALID certificate (issued after April 1, 2021) by October 2, 2021, 17:00 IST in the online portal."

JEE Advanced 2021: How to upload OBC-NCL, EWS certificate

Step 1. Go to the official website of JEE Advanced

Step 2. On the homepage, search for the link that reads “Notice to OBC-NCL, EWS candidates"

Step 3. Next click on “Click here to download the OBC-NCL Declaration form and EWS Declaration form”

Step 4. You will be redirected to a new page where you will have to click on the certificate formats option

Step 5. Download the certificate and fill in the required details

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2021 commenced on 16 September and will continue till September 20. The last date for the payment of fees is till September 21. The admit cards are likely to be released after September 25 and the exam is to be conducted on October 3.

The cut-off for general category candidates is 87.89 percentile, for OBC, it is 68.02 percentile, for SC 46.88 percentile, for ST 34.67 percentile, and for EWS, 66.22 percentile. Apart from the cut-off, students willing to apply must have cleared class 12. Earlier the students needed to secure at least 75 per cent marks in the boards but the rule has been eliminated now.

The JEE Advance 2021 paper will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. It will consist of two papers and each paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Each paper will have three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The papers will be in English and Hindi medium.

