JEE Advanced 2021 Postponed, Revised Dates Later

The IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced - has been postponed due to the COVID-19. The revised dates are not yet announced. The JEE Advanced 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 3. The entrance exam is also postponed because the JEE Main exams have not been held. This year, four sessions of JEE Main were to be held of which only two have been conducted.

This year, the number of attempts were doubled for JEE Main as relaxation for students because of COVID-19. The second wave of pandemics, however, has put the exams on hold. Even though two sessions of JEE Main have been held, the remaining two sessions which were scheduled to be held in April and May, respectively were postponed till further notice.

While there is no final announcement for the JEE Main exam dates, reports suggest that it will be held in June or August. The JEE Advanced dates depend on JEE Main as only those who get a rank in top 2.5 lakh of JEE Main are shortlisted to appear for JEE Advanced.

“Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19, JEE (Advanced) 2021 which was scheduled to be held on July 03, 2021 (Saturday) stands postponed. The revised date of examination will be announced at an appropriate time," the official notice read.

Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.

Students who had cleared JEE Main 2020 and were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, however, could not appear or the IIT entrance will also be allowed to appear for the entrance exam this year.

Further, the board exam criterion is also relaxed this year. Students had to crack JEE Advanced as well as obtain at least 75 per cent marks in their class 12 board exams to secure a seat in IITs. This year, the board exams criterion is relaxed. Students have to just clear their board exams and seats will be given based on merit as per the JEE Advanced score. Which makes the exam all the more crucial this year.

