JEE Advanced 2021 Registrations LIVE Updates: Know Major Changes Introduced This Year

The registration cum application process for admissions to IITs will begin today – September 15. After being postponed twice, IIT Kharagpur – the exam organising institute – will start the link to apply for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 today, September 13 at jeeadv.ac.in. Those who are among the top 2.5 lakh ranks of the JEE Main can apply for the IIT entrance.
The JEE Advanced 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. In 2020, the cut-off was for JEE Advance was 90.37 percentile while in 2019 it was 89.75 percentile for the unreserved category.
The JEE Advance 2021 paper will consist of two papers. Each paper will be held for a duration of three hours. Further, each question paper will have three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) and the language of both the papers will be in English and Hindi.
JEE Advanced 2021: When is the exam
The JEE Advanced 2021 exam is likely to be held on October 3 and the admit card of the exam is likely to be released after September 25. However, the release of the application forms were earlier scheduled to be on September 11 but later postponed due to the delay on the announcement of the JEE Main results.
JEE Advanced 2021: Exam Pattern
The exam will have two papers and each will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Students will have to appear for both the papers. Each question paper will have three sections, that is, physics, chemistry, and mathematics. The mode of examination will be the computer-based test (CBT) and the language of both the papers will be in English and Hindi.
JEE Advanced 2021: How to Apply
Step 1: Go to jeeadv.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for JEE Advanced 2021 application
Step 3: Fill in the required details
Step 4: Save the login credentials and re-login to complete the application
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents
Step 6: Complete the fee payment and download a copy of the submitted application for future reference
JEE Advanced 2021: Major changes introduced this year
-- JEE Advanced 2020 candidates will be allowed for this year. Those who were eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but were absent in the exam will be given a chance to appear this year.
-- The number of seats reserved for women will be decided by each IIT individually. However, they must ensure that the enrolment of females in each IIT is at least 20 per cent.
-- This year, students need to just pass the class 12 exams. Earlier student had to obtain at least 75 per cent to be eligible to sit for the exam
-- In 2020, IIT Delhi was the organising institute. This year, IIT-Kharagpur has the responsibility.
JEE Advanced 2021: Which JEE Main rank holders can apply?
According to the eligibility criteria, those who have secured ranks within the top 2.5 lakh in JEE MAin are eligible for the registration process. The results for JEE Main were released today that saw as many as 47 scoring full marks. Further, as many as 18 students have got rank 1. Andhra Pradesh has the maximum number of rank 1 holders with four students. Besides, this is the first time two female candidates have got rank 1.
JEE Advanced 2021 registrations: Documents required
-- Birth certificate or Class 10 marksheet
-- Class 12 marksheet
-- Aadhaar Card
-- Passport size photos
-- Category certificate if applicable
-- Notification published in newspaper in case of name change
-- Scribe request letter in case you fall under PwD.
JEE Advanced 2021: Who can Apply? What is the age criterion?
All those willing to apply for the IIT entrance must also be born on or after October 1, 1996. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disabilities (PwD) category candidates, they should be born on or after October 1, 1991. A person can only attempt the JEE Advanced exam twice in two consecutive years.
