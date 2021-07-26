JEE Advanced 2021 to be Held on October 3

The entrance examination for admission to IITs - JEE Advanced 2021 will be held on October 3, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed via a Tweet. Candidates who secure rank among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Main are eligible to appear for IITs. This year, students who had missed JEE Advanced 2020 will also be eligible to appear for the exam.

The JEE Advanced 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 3, however, it was postponed due to COVID-19, however, when the exam was postponed, the new dates were not announced. This also means that the result for JEE Main will be announced much ahead of October to allow students time between two exams as well as time to apply for Advanced application.

Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.

