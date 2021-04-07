JEE Advanced 2021: How to Prepare for IIT Entrance Test

Considered one of the toughest exams - the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 will be conducted on July 3. Students who not only qualify JEE Mains but also appear in the top 2.5 lakh rank are eligible to appear for the IIT entrance. Students who are certain of their ranks and have already scored above 95 percentile can start preparing for the IIT entrance exam or JEE Advanced.

Preparation for Advanced is no less than a tough and long-run challenge for the students. The students must go through a lot of preparation which usually starts after class 9 and goes on till the time they appear for the actual test of their life which is JEE main exams.

Speed, consistency, and discipline thus become the most important attributes one must develop and improve during this crucial phase. Self-study is as important as classroom teaching and an average of at least 5 to 6 hours everyday is the only key to success. A common mistake most of the students commit, as per my observation in about a decade of preparing students for the IIT entrance exam, is that the students usually do not ask or clarify their doubts after self-study resulting in many problems in their preparation.

To make life easy for the students, here is a list of dos & don’ts for the students:

Do’s

— A regular 5 to 6 hrs study per day

— Clear your doubts on a regular basis

— Prefer solving questions on paper with a pen

— Check the syllabus from JEE website and study only relevant things

— Give regular mock tests to check your speed and accuracy

— Do detailed test analysis after every test

Don’ts

— Never pile up your doubts

— Do not refer to irrelevant books by getting fascinated by your peer group

— Do not devote too much time to a single topic

— Never give test without a time limit

— Do not watch too much TV or the internet

— These basic points are to be remembered and followed rigorously and honestly to succeed in the exam.

During this time, students should examine and analyze their common mistakes and work upon them in order to make a stronger case for JEE exams. They should devote more time and energy to subjects or topics in which they are weak. They should also memorize the formulas, method of calculations and test their speed in order to prepare themselves for the exams.

The IIT JEE exam is likely to be stressful. The students are expected to appear for around three hours papers back to back. To prepare for such a situation, students must create an exam-like atmosphere by taking mock tests by timing themselves as per the real exams. Students must go through last few years’ question papers and feel confident by solving them more than once before they appear for the main exams.

Students should not try solving a whole lot of problems at this stage and altogether avoid complicated problems. Relaxing, having a good sleep, eating healthy, etc are also very important. It is pertinent that students estimate the time taken by them to solve the questions so that they can determine the number of questions they can easily solve during the duration of the exam. This important step will help them shape a strategy for taking the test. They should look to improve upon the question selection and prioritization for the same. Again solving mocks would be the most efficient tool.

• Complex Number

• Conic Section

• Circle

• Calculus

• Vector & 3 D

• Probability

• Trigonometric Equation

• Properties of Triangles

• Quadratic Equation

• Sequence and Series

• Permutations and combination

• Chemical bonding

• Electrochemistry

• Coordination compound

• Salt analysis

• Ionic equilibrium

• Thermodynamics & thermochemistry

• Aldehydes and ketones

• Aromatic hydrocarbons

• GOC isomerism

• Liquid solutions

• Alkyl halides and aryl halides

• Rotational Motion

• Thermodynamics (Thermal Physics)

• SHM

• Electrostatics

• Optics

• Modern Physics

— Written by Saurabh kumar, Academics Director, VMC

