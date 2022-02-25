JEE Advanced 2022 on July 3, Registrations from June 8

The IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced - will be held on July 3, informed Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay - the exam organizing institute. The registration process for the same will begin on June 8 which means the JEE Main results will be announced before the same. Thus, it is very likely that for JEE Main only two attempts - March and May - will be held. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new website for JEE Mains, however, the official exam dates are not out yet. Those who obtain the top 2.5 lakh rank in JEE Main will be eligible to take JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2022 will be held from 9 to noon for paper 1 and for paper 2 exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE Advanced results are scheduled to be announced on July 18, as per the schedule and Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) - the counseling process of allocating colleges based on merit and choice will begin from July 19.

Foreign candidates who have cleared class 12 level or equivalent can register directly for JEE Advanced without clearing JEE Mains. All foreign national candidates will be considered in addition to, and not as a part of the 2,50,000 Indian national candidates who qualify for appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: No foreign centre this year

Considering the prevailing pandemic situation due to COVID-19 in India and abroad, it has been decided not to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 in any foreign centres/countries. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE Advanced 2022 examination at an Indian centre at their own expense, the official notice stated.

JEE Advanced 2022: Extra Attempt

Students who were eligible to appear for the IIT entrance - JEE advanced - in 2020 or 2021 but could not appear for the same will be eligible to take the exam again in 2022, announced the Joint Admissions Board (JAB). For the 2020 batch, those who took JEE Advanced once or not in any of the eligible attempts (2020/2021) will be eligible. Those who took the exam both in 2020 and in 2021 will not be able to take IIT entrance in 2022.

JEE Advanced 2022: Fee

JEE Advanced registration fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable for Indian nationals. For female candidates across categories, SC, ST, and PwD candidates will get a rebate and hence have to pay Rs 1400. For international applications, the fee is USD 75 for SAARC countries and USD 150 for non-SAARC countries.

