The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has extended the registration deadline for JEE Advanced 2022. The registration date which was to conclude on August 12 has been extended till 8 pm, August 12, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced can do it through the official site of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

“The deadline for JEE (Advanced) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th August, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents, and exam city centre choices and make the payment at jeeadv.nic.in by 8:00 PM today,” the official website of IIT Bombay stated.

The deadline for JEE (ADV) registration is extended till 8:00 PM IST, 12th Aug, 2022. This is the FINAL deadline, and students MUST UPLOAD their documents and exam city centre choices at https://t.co/foobygL91D by 8:00 PM today.@EduMinOfIndia @dpradhanbjp — IIT Bombay (@iitbombay) August 12, 2022

As per the current schedule, the exam will be held on August 28 and the admit card will be available for download from August 23 onwards. JEE Advanced paper 1 will be held from 9 AM to noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The test is divided into two three-hour papers (Paper 1 and Paper 2). It is mandatory to participate in both exams.

At the Indian Institutes of Technology, the JEE Advanced exam is administered for admission to various programmes (IITs). Maximum two JEE (Advanced) attempts per candidate are allowed during a two-year period. The only format for the exam will be a computer-based test (CBT).

Candidates who have not filled the JEE Advanced 2022 application form yet, are advised to visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in and complete the registration process.

JEE ADVANCED 2022: STEPS TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. Go to ‘JEE (Advanced) registration portal’ and login using JEE (Main) 2022 Step 3. Application number and Password

Step 4. Fill application form, upload documents

Step 5. Pay fee and submit application

Step 6. Download form and take a printout.

JEE ADVANCED 2022: REGISTRATION FEE

Those who want to apply will have to give the registration fee. students have to pay a fee of Rs 2800. For female candidates (all categories) the fee is Rs 1400 and reserved category candidates including SC/ST/PwD too it is Rs 1400.

