JEE Advanced 2022 Registrations Begin, How to Apply for IIT Entrance

The registration process for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced have begun on Monday, August 1. In the initial phase, only candidates who are applying from foreign nations are allowed to register. For Indian students, the application cum registration process will begin shortly after JEE Main results at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Main which is the first leg for the JEE Advanced for Indian students, is not a requirement for foreign nationals.

Foreign national candidates who have studied or are studying abroad at 10+2 level or equivalent at the time of registration for JEE Advanced 2022, are not required to write JEE Main 2022 and may register for JEE Advanced 2022 directly if they fulfill other eligibility criteria, as per rules.

Read | IIT Madras Offers 4-year BS in Programming & Data Science, Anyone Can Apply, JEE Not Required

Other eligibility requirements include age. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997. Five years of age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates. These candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1992, as per rules.

As many as 10 per cent of the seats are reserved for foreign nationals across IITs. These seats are supernumerary in number, implying that they are in addition to the existing seats.

“Foreign candidates who have appeared/are appearing for class XII abroad can register for JEE (Advanced) 2022 from 15:00 IST on August 1, 2022,” read the official notice.

Even though the application process for JEE Advanced has begun, the IITs will not be setting up any campuses abroad. The foreign national candidates, however, may appear for JEE (Advanced) 2022 examination at an Indian centre at their own expense.

JEE Advanced 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 28. The exam will be held in two papers both of which will be mandatory. Paper 1 will be from 9 am to noon and paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 3 PM. The exam date and timing are the same for Indian and foreign students.

Those who clear JEE Advanced can pursue several courses across IITs including BTech, integrated masters, and bachelor-master dual degree. In some of the IITs, students enrolled in the four-year bachelor’s program have the option to pursue BTech (Honors) and/or BTech with minors. Dual Degree students may also pursue a minor.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here