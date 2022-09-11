JEE Advanced 2022 Result Today, Check Steps to Download

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results will be released today, September 11. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their result using their registration number from the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. It had earlier released the answer key on September 3.

This year, a total of 1.6 lakh students including 50 foreign nationals had registered for JEE Advanced 2022. The exam was held in two shifts on August 28 with the first paper being conducted from 9 am to noon and the second paper from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The two papers were presented in both English and Hindi.

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the official link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Step 5: Make a hard copy of it for future use.

Based on the objections raised by the candidates in the provisional answer key, the final answer key, and results are being prepared. Candidates can calculate their probable marks based on the answer key with the help of the marking scheme. The marking is different for each section. For the single correct option type questions, candidates need to give themselves three marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. For multiple correct answers, right answers will get four marks and two marks to be deducted for wrong answers. In the case of numerical type questions, there is no negative marking and four marks will be awarded for every correct attempt.

Last year, Mridul Agarwal has topped the IIT entrance by scoring the highest ever marks. He topped the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE Advanced 2021 by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 marks. Kavya Chopra from Delhi topped among females with rank 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360. In 2020, Chirag Falor has secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He obtained 352 marks out of 396. A total number of 141699 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2021. A total of 41862 candidates have qualified JEE (Advanced) 2021. Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females.

