JEE Advanced 2022: Students from Rajasthan Bag Most Seats Across IITs

Rajasthan has once again led the state-by-state count of highest students bagging seats in all IITs nationwide with a success rate of 15 per cent, revealed Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director of IIT Bombay. Out of 13,801 applicants from the state, who took the JEE-Advanced this year, 2,184 were accepted into IITs.

As per the state-wise data, Rajasthan has the most applicants who have received seats among the 23 IITs in India in terms of the overall number of applicants. A 15 per cent success rate was also seen in Chandigarh, with 120 of the 765 applicants being accepted into IITs.

With 2,131 students, Uttar Pradesh comes in second place behind Rajasthan in terms of the number of applicants who are accepted into IITs. Following UP are Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh with 1,747, 1,644, 1,428, and 1,038 candidates each.

With 22807 applicants, Uttar Pradesh leads the nation in the number of students who have registered for this national entrance exam for admission to the esteemed IITs.

According to information provided by the director of IIT Bombay, 16614 of the 159713 candidates from all over India who enrolled for the JEE-Advanced 2022 got admission in IITs. There were 272 foreign nationals who enrolled for the exam, and seats have been assigned for 21 of them.

State Registered Seat Allocated Rajasthan 13801 2184 Uttar Pradesh 22807 2131 Maharashtra 16341 1749 Telangana 17891 1644 Andhra Pradesh 14364 1428

The JEE-2022 counselling process held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) concluded last month by IIT Bombay, which was the organising institution this year.

Meanwhile, the IIT Director also informed that IIT Guwahati will be conducting Advanced 2023. Students should also note that the syllabus for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced — for next year has been revised. The new syllabus for the 2023 exam for all three subjects, physics, chemistry and math, has been made available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

