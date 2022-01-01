JEE Advanced 2022: Students Who Missed IIT Entrance in 2021, 2020 to Get Extra Attempt

Students who were eligible to appear for the IIT entrance - JEE advanced - in 2020 or 2021 but could not appear for the same will be eligible to take the exam again in 2022, announced the Joint Admissions Board (JAB). The relaxation is offered to candidates due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The relaxation was extended to 2020 students for the 2021 exam as well and has been once again offered to eligible candidates who could not take the exam.

For the 2020 batch, those who took JEE Advanced once or not in any of the eligible attempts (2020/2021) will be eligible. Those who took the exam both in 2020 and in 2021 will not be able to take IIT entrance in 2022. “This one-time measure is applicable to ONLY those candidates for whom the appearance in JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be their first or second attempt and is not applicable to candidates who appeared for their class 12th exam for the first time before 2020. No candidate will be allowed to appear in JEE (Advanced) more than two times," said JAB in the official notice.

As per the earlier rules, candidates need to appear JEE Main and rank in the top 2.5 lakh candidates of the engineering entrance exam to be eligible for IIT entrance. The merit to appear for JEE Advanced is calculated every year. The candidates who would be appearing in extra attempt will be considered in addition to and not as part of the total number of candidates who would qualify from JEE Main 2022 for appearing in JEE Advanced 2022, as per rules.

Meanwhile, JAB has changed the syllabus for the 2023 batch. The new syllabus includes some chapters which were not earlier part of Advanced but were in Mains. Experts believe that the new syllabus makes the IIT entrance more in sync with NCERT and JEE Main syllabus. For JEE Advanced 2022, the ongoing syllabus would continue.

