JEE Advanced 2022 Tomorrow, Important Instructions For Candidates to Follow

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay has released the information brochure for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 which will be conducted tomorrow, August 28. Candidates will have to carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid original photo ID card. Without these, a student will not be allowed to write the exam.

The candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall after its commencement hours under any circumstances. It is therefore advised that they reach the hall well before time. The exam will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Here are a few important instructions which the candidates are required to follow on the day of the exam:

JEE Advanced 2022 : Important Instructions

Students appearing for the exam must wear a mask and carry a hand sanitiser. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone will have to follow the guidelines on maintaining distance.

The identity of the candidate will be verified at the centre by invigilators and IIT representatives. In case of suspicion, the candidate will be allowed to give the exam only if the IIT authorities permit them after completion of certain formalities. Otherwise, if the identity is in doubt, it will lead to the exam’s cancellation.

Impersonation and use of unfair means (cheating) in the exam will lead to disqualification from JEE (Advanced) 2022. Legal action might also be taken against such candidates.

The things allowed to be taken inside the exam hall include-pens, pencils, a transparent water bottle, admit card and an original photo identity card. Students are not allowed to wear any accessories (watches, jewellery, etc). One should wear open footwear like slippers or sandals.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave the examination hall until the entire duration of the paper. Only those who appear for paper 2 will be evaluated or graded for paper 1. Therefore, make sure to appear in both exams.

JEE Advanced 2022 will consist of two papers and it will be mandatory for the candidates to appear in both of them. The first paper will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while the second one will take place after a gap of 2.5 hours, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The PwD reserved candidates will be eligible for one hour of compensatory time for each paper.

