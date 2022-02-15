JEE Advanced 2022 Website Launched, JEE Mains Form Soon

JEE Advanced, JEE Mains 2022: Official website has been launched for the IIT-entrance exam — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022. JEE Advanced 2022 will be conducted by IIT Bombay. Last year, the exam was organised by IIT Kharagpur. The IIT entrance exam dates and schedule are yet to be announced, however, the syllabus and other details are mentioned on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

This also hints at the release of JEE Main 2022 exam dates and application forms. Several state-level engineering entrance exams including UPJEE, WBJEE have started the application process and many private institutes including SRMJEE have already held one leg of multiple sessions of their engineering entrance exam. Now, students await a timeline on the national-level engineering entrance - JEE Mains.

As reported by News18.com earlier, JEE Main 2022 notification and application forms are likely to be announced in February. Like last year, this too, students can expect to have four attempts. The internal choices which were offered last year will also continue to be offered this year, according to sources.

Not just in JEE Mains, in JEE Advanced too there can be several relaxations offered. A section of students had written to Joint Admissions Board (JAB) asking them to offer an extra attempt at the IIT entrance. Students were offered an extra attempt at JEE Advanced last year due to Covid-19. After which it was decided that candidates who missed IIT entrance in JEE Advanced in 2021 and 2020 will be offered an extra attempt at the IIT entrance exam.

Only those who appear in the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, as per rules.

Meanwhile, JAB has changed the syllabus for the 2023 batch. The new syllabus includes some chapters which were not earlier part of Advanced but were in Mains. Experts believe that the new syllabus makes the IIT entrance more in sync with NCERT and JEE Main syllabus. For JEE Advanced 2022, the ongoing syllabus would continue.

