JEE Advanced 2022: With Less Than 20 Days to Go, Here's How to Grab a Seat at Your Dream IIT

With less than 20 days to go, JEE Advanced 2022 aspirants are advised to continue their preparation with a full proof timetable devoting equal time slots for each subject. Taking mock tests followed by rigorous test analysis will help you develop the right examination temperament. Students are advised to revise from the notes made while preparation and stay connected with their respective subject teachers.

JEE Advanced paper has a mixture of various types of questions. There are questions of multi-choice type with either single correct answer or multi correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective type questions with single or multi correct answers. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns.

The integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correct to two decimal places. Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative marking. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning. Here are some vital tips that will help you to prepare for JEE Advanced 2022:

Study schedule: Students must follow the timetable strictly. Getting success in JEE Advanced is not that easy but do remember with hard work and commitment you can achieve anything in life.

Mock test: Mock tests play an important role in making you familiar with the pattern of paper as well as checks your strong and weaker areas. To analyse your preparation and build the right examination temperament, students are advised to take mock tests. It is advisable to do test analysis after every mock test for improvement.

Time management: Always remembers all students have 24 hours in a day. Most of the students have queries about how many hours of studies can change the outcome. As per the experts, 5-6 hours of serious study in a day is vital to crack IIT entrance exam.

Speed and accuracy: There would be limited time given to the students to complete the exam. You must maintain a constant speed but don’t forget accuracy will help you gain more marks. There is negative marking in the exam. The accuracy will come with practicing the questions in limited time. Develop the right strategy to attempt the paper so that you can attempt all the easy and moderate questions keeping time for the difficult ones.

Lastly, don’t forget to take care of your physical and mental wellbeing. In the end, good health is very important for any exam. Take a good sleep about 6 hours in a day. This should be done a month before the exam. Keep your immunity strong as this will protect you from falling ill before the exam. Do some yoga, Pranayama and meditation.

— Written by Ramesh Batlish, Head, FIITJEE Noida

