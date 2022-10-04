JEE Advanced 2023: Aspirants From 2021 Demand Extra Attempt, Tweet Using Hashtag #FairAttemptJeeAdv2023

IIT aspirants are flooding Twitter with the hashtag #FairAttemptJeeAdv2023 demanding an extra attempt at JEE Advanced.

Students are allowed only two consecutive attempts, one in the year they pass their Class 12 and the other right after. For JEE Advanced 2022, an extra attempt was announced for students who were eligible to give the exam in 2020 and 2021 but could not do so. In light of the pandemic, this was applicable to students of the 2020 Class 12 batch, who did not exhaust both of their attempts.

#FairAttemptJEEAdv23 #JEEAdvanced2022 #jeeadvanced2023 #jeemains2022 @IITGuwahati We have been preparing for this prestigious exam since 3 years. We are investing time in this examagain . We deserve better. Please do justice for 2021 12th passout.🙏 pic.twitter.com/PlgsIvlsKd — Narendra sai kapil (@Narendrasaikap4) October 2, 2022

Students are sharing the posts created by the All India Students’ Union (AISU) which is leading the protest.

Candidates have cited several reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and the education disruption and mental health issues caused by it behind their demand. They are also pointing out technical glitches faced in the JEE Mains 2022.

Every 2021 students deserves an extra attempt in attempt we have faced a lot difficulties in last 3 years. covid in 2020& 2021 affected our mental health even athletes talked about mental health, also many glitches in jee mains 2022.#FairAttemptJEEAdv23 #Guwahati @IITGuwahati pic.twitter.com/0thLJ0acLh — Aditya Jha (@tweetadityaaa) October 2, 2022

The students are questioning if a similar relaxation was made in 2022 for the 2020 students so why don’t the 2021 Class 12 pass-out batch deserve an extra attempt?

We want #FairAttemptJEEAdv23

For 2021 passouts because there are many major factors which shows these students reasons like pandemic starting, second wave, traveling issues, protest @Official_AISU pic.twitter.com/VIe824qguO — Sumer Singh (@SumerSi49691266) October 2, 2022

AISU is collecting handwritten letters from students who are asking for an extra attempt. The letters will be sent to IIT Guwahati, the institute which is going to conduct JEE Advanced 2023.

Please sir its our Keen request to you to allow 2021 students an extra attempt in Jee Advance 2023 . Many teachers have come in support of we students , now we want IITs to listen to our problems because we know our problems are genuine.#FairAttemptJEEAdv23 #Guwahati pic.twitter.com/Sc6gAgQ7Go — Sumer Singh (@SumerSi49691266) October 2, 2022

Attempting the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced exam gives students a shot at admission to 23 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) in the country.

