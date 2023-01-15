JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Guwahati Releases FAQs for IIT JEE exam at jeeadv.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has released Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Students can read the marked JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in

A total of 66 FAQs along with their answers on different subjects such as eligibility, category, documents, admission, marks etc have been answered for the aspiring candidates

JEE Advanced 2023: How to check important FAQs?

Step 1: Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on JEE Advanced 2023 FAQs available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new pagee check the questions and answers.

Step 4: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2023 will be administered in IIT Guwahati on June 4, 2023. Papers 1 and 2 will both be administered using computer-based testing (CBT). The exam will be given in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 pm in the morning, and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm in the evening.

Registration for JEE Advanced 2023 will start on April 30, 2023. Registration for candidates will be available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2023 application form must be submitted by May 5, 2023. Admissions for EE Advanced 2023 will be open from 10 AM on May 29 until 2:30 PM on June 4, 2023. The candidate’s name, JEE Advanced 2023 roll number, photo, signature, date of birth, residence, and exam site will all be listed on the admission card.

