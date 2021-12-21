JEE Advanced 2023 Syllabus Increased, IIT Aspirants Might Need to Change Strategy: Experts

Students who have been promoted to class 11 and have started preparing for the premium engineering colleges - IITs - will have to follow a larger syllabus than their peers. The Joint Admissions Boady (JAB) had earlier issued a revised syllabus for JE Advanced which will be applicable from the academic year 2023. The syllabus, claim experts will mean, more chapters in JEE Advanced and the syllabus would be aligned to the JEE Main - which is the first leg of entering IITs.

The Advanced syllabus has been aligned JEE Advanced syllabus with JEE Main and CBSE, said Partha Halder, H.O.D Chemistry; Centre Head, FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre.

This would mean a change of strategy for those who prepare directly for Advanced from the first go. “For students who were focusing on JEE Main & Advanced, for them there is the implication as such. However, students who were focusing only on JEE Advanced, need to cover these new topics that have been added which was earlier not there in JEE Advanced syllabus. Moreover few of these topics are information-based which needs to be memorised. So some students find it boring. Apart from that there is no substantial/additional impact," said Halder.

Even though the syllabus has been increased, this might mean easier exams, believe experts. Saurabh Kumar, Director Academics, Vidyamandir Classes told news18.com. “Advanced was less syllabus than main, now chapters which were part of Mains have been added in Advanced too. Increased syllabus might sound like increased stress but students who take JEE Advanced anyway prepare for JEE Mains. So change in the syllabus will not be too big a deal for studious students."

He too, however, believes that students who surpassed Mains preparations by taking to Mains books last minute and focusing for Advanced more will need a tweak in their strategy.

The new addition to JEE Advanced syllabus for mathematics is statistics. The solution of the triangle has been removed from the syllabus instead. In physics, semiconductors and communications are not included; few topics of JEE Main viz forced and damped oscillations, EM waves & polarization have been added.

Meanwhile, for the current batch, the syllabus remains as usual. JEE Main 2022 the notification is expected within weeks. Reports suggest the notification and application process will begin from January. Relaxations including internal choice and multiple choices are also expected to continue.

