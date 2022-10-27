JEE Advanced 2023 to be Held on a New Syllabus, Know Changes in IIT Entrance

The syllabus for the IIT entrance exam — JEE Advanced — for next year has been revised. The new syllabus for the 2023 exam for all three subjects, physics, chemistry and math, has been made available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. The new syllabus by the Joint Admissions Body (JAB) will mean, more chapters in JEE Advanced and the syllabus would be aligned to the JEE Main, claims experts. The top 2.5 lakh students who crack JEE Main are allowed to sit for advanced every year.

The new addition to JEE Advanced syllabus for mathematics is statistics. Instead, the solution of the triangle has been eliminated. For physics, semiconductors and communications have been excluded, few topics of JEE Main including forced and damped oscillations, EM waves and polarization have been added instead.

Also read| IIIT Delhi Launches Electronics and VLSI Engineering With Specialisation

Students who have been promoted to class 11 and have started preparing for the premium engineering colleges – IITs – will have to follow a larger syllabus than their peers, as per experts. The advanced syllabus has been aligned with JEE Main and CBSE. This would, however, mean a change of strategy for those who prepare directly for advanced from the first go. Students who were focusing only on JEE Advanced will have to cover new topics that were earlier not there in the syllabus. Students who surpassed mains preparations by taking to mains books last minute and focusing for advanced more will need a tweak in their strategy, added experts.

Even though the syllabus has been increased, the exam might become easier, believe experts. Saurabh Kumar, director academics, Vidyamandir Classes told news18.com. “Advanced was less syllabus than main, now chapters which were part of Mains have been added in Advanced too. Increased syllabus might sound like increased stress but students who take JEE Advanced anyway prepare for JEE Mains. So change in the syllabus will not be too big a deal for studious students.”

Those aspiring to study design and related courses from IITs will also have to prepare for the entrance exam based on a new format, however, that is from 2024. For design entrance exams, CEED and UCEED, a new paper pattern and syllabus has been introduced.

The design entrance exam will consist of two parts: Part A and Part B. The part A will be administered thorough a computer based test and will consist of three sections (NAT, MSQ and MCQ). The part B will have two questions: one on Drawing and the other on design aptitude. The question in Part-B will be displayed on the computer screen and the answer has to be written/drawn in the answer book provided by the invigilator only. The duration for part B would be 60 min, as per the official notice for UCEED.

Read all the Latest Education News here