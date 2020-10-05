JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Registrations Begins at jeeadv.ac.in, Check Details Here

The online registration for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2020 has started at its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have qualified the JEE advanced 2020 and are willing to opt for B Arch courses offered by IIT-BHU (Varanasi), IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Kharagpur will be eligible to apply using their JEE registration number and date of birth. The AAT registration window will be available til the midnight of Tuesday, October 6.

This year, IIT-Delhi will conduct the entrance exam on October 8, 2020. The official notification reads, "JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates can register for AAT starting 5 October 2020, 2 pm until 6 October 2020, 11:59 pm on the Candidate Portal." The JEE advanced will be of three hours from 9 am to noon. Candidates will have to report to the exam centre by 8.30 am.

How to register for JEE Advanced AAT 2020

Step 1: Visit the JEE Advanced AAT 2020 official website jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Enter your JEE Advanced 2020 registration number, date of birth and mobile number

Step 3: Click on Yes to “Are you interested in AAT 2020?”

Step 4: Select your preference for JEE Advanced AAT exam centres 2020 and click on submit.

Step 5: Fill in all required details in the application form and click on Submit.

Candidates can fill the JEE advanced AAT 2020 application form directly here http://cportal.jeeadv.ac.in/.

JEE advanced result 2020 was released today on its official website. Around 1.50 lakh candidates have applied for JEE advanced of which over 43,204 students have qualified the examination. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 are females. Chirag Falor has secured the All Indian Rank (AIR) 1 in the examination with 352 marks out of 396 marks.