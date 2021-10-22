JEE Advanced AAT 2021 Result to be Declared Today, Here's How to Check Score

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2021 result today on October 22. Those who took the JEE Advanced AAT exam on October 18 can view and download their result from the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will require their registration number, date of birth and mobile number to access the JEE Advanced result.

The results will be declared in the form of a scorecard that will contain the marks secured by candidates in JEE Advanced 2021, minimum cutoff marks and other basic details along with the ranking in the common rank list. JEE Advanced AAT is held to offer admission to the BArch programme offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee only.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2021: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official portal of JEE Advanced jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “AAT results” link once it is activated

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number to login to the portal

Step 4: As soon as you submit the required login details, JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 result. Also, take a printout of it.

It must be noted that the candidates securing marks more than the cut-off will be declared pass in JEE Advanced AAT 2021. There will be only one cut-off mark for every category in JEE Advanced AAT 2021 and no separate cut-off will be issued for students of any category. The minimum qualifying marks for JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be decided by Joint Implementation Committee. Also, the seats will be allotted on the basis of the category-wise all India rank secured by examinees in the JEE Advanced 2021.

Candidates passing the JEE Advanced AAT 2021 will be able to fill their seat choices just after the announcement of the results.

