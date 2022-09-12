JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Registrations to end Today, How to Apply for Architecture Admissions at IITs

The registration process for the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2022 is set to conclude today, September 12. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2022 and are looking for admission into undergraduate architectural courses can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in or before 5 PM.

This year, the entrance test is being conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology, (IIT) Bombay. The JEE Advanced AAT 2022 is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September 14, with results set to come out on September 17.

JEE Advanced AAT: Eligibility

Education: To be eligible for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 application, candidates must have cleared the JEE Advanced 2022. Additionally, they should have appeared for the Class 12 examination for the first time in 2021 or 2022. However, as a one-time relaxation due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates who appeared for their Class 12 examination in 2020 are also eligible to apply.

Read | JEE Advanced AIR 1 Shishir Says Did Not Follow 10-12 Hour Study Schedules

Age: Candidates applying for JEE Advanced AAT 2022 should have been on or after October 1, 1997. However, a relaxation of up to 5 years is available to candidates of SC ST and PwD categories. These candidates should have been born or after October 1, 1992, to be eligible for the entrance examination.

JEE Advanced AAT: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to JEE Advanced AAT 2022’s official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the candidate portal link

Step 3: Sign in to the portal using your JEE Advanced 2022 registration number, date of birth, mobile numbers

Step 4: Submit your preference for the exam centre

Step 5: Fill out the application form with the required details and submit

step 6: Pay the required fee and save the acknowledgment for future reference

The JEE Advance AAT 2022 will be conducted in offline mode in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM on September 14. The test will feature questions ranging from topics of Geometrical Drawing, Imaging, Aesthetic Sensitivity, Freehand Drawing, Architectural Awareness and Three Dimensional Perceptions. Candidates who clear the examination will be allotted B.Arch seats in various reputed institutes depending upon the cutoff.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here