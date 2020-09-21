JEE Advanced Admit Card 2020 Released at jeeadv.ac.in, Download Via Direct Link

The admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 have been released on the official website on Monday, September 21, 2020. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has released the admit card for the JEE Advanced entrance exam, which will be conducted for admission to undergraduate courses across IITs and IISc.

Students who had registered for the exam on the website will be able to download the hall ticket online at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards will be available for download from 10 am on September 21 to 9 pm on September 27.

Direct link to download admit card:

JEE Advanced admit card 2020 can be download on the official website at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in.

Steps to download JEE Advanced admit card 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Under the heading “Notice to candidates”, click on the admit card download link

Alternatively, go to the direct link at cportal.jeeadv.ac.in

Step 3: Enter the registration number, date of birth and mobile number in the fields provided

Step 4: After logging in, candidates will be able to see a link for downloading the admit card

Step 5: Save a PDF copy of the admit card and take a print out to carry it to the exam hall.

The name of the candidate, roll number, date of birth, address for correspondence, photograph, signature and category etc will be mentioned in the admit card. Candidates are advised to verify the same.

More than 1.6 lakh students have registered to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. These candidates include the top-rank holders of JEE Main. Out of the 2.5 lakh students who were eligible to apply, many students chose to abstain from doing so. This has resulted in a three-year low number of students going for the exam.

The result of JEE Advanced 2020 will be declared on October 5, 2020. Counselling for admissions will be done through Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA). For this, students will have to register at josaa.nic.in. The examinations are being conducted with all necessary precautions for Covid-19 pandemic. Number of exam centres has been increased and seat allocation is being done in adherence with social distancing guidelines.