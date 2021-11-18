CHANGE LANGUAGE
JEE Advanced Aspirants Write to JAB, Seek Extra Attempt at IIT Entrance
2-MIN READ

JEE Advanced Aspirants Write to JAB, Seek Extra Attempt at IIT Entrance

Students are demanding an extra attempt at JEE Advanced, here's why (Representative image)

EE Advanced aspirants have requested JAB to change the exam rules for this year in light of the pandemic and demanded an extra attempt at the IIT entrance.

Education and Careers Desk

Several aspirants of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced have written to the Joint Admission Board (JAB) requesting a third attempt to write the IIT entrance. As per the rules, students are allowed two attempts at JEE Advanced, which also includes the year they have cleared the class 12 exam in. Some students claim that many could not appear for the exam in 2020, the year they have cleared 12th exams, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hence, they have lost one attempt and are now demanding an extra one.

The students have requested JAB to change the exam rules for this year in light of the pandemic. They pointed that due to lack of access to online classes, proper guidance several students, especially those from rural areas have been affected. They also claimed that the pandemic led to mental health issues and hence they couldn’t clearly focus on JEE Advanced and have demanded a third attempt at the exams.

Also read| Odisha Boy Shifts from State Board to CBSE to Crack JEE Advanced, Aspires to Become an IAS Officer

Many have also taken to Twitter with the hashtags #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt and #jeeadvanced3rdattempt to put forth their demands regarding a “fair chance" at the exams.

Meanwhile, the JoSAA counselling is ongoing for students who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2021 and registered for the counseling process to the IITs. Computer science has been the top choice among students when it comes to enrollment at the IITs. Apart from CSE, mechanical engineering, metrological and metallurgical engineering too are in demand.

first published:November 18, 2021, 13:39 IST