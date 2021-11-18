JEE Advanced Aspirants Write to JAB, Seek Extra Attempt at IIT Entrance

Several aspirants of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced have written to the Joint Admission Board (JAB) requesting a third attempt to write the IIT entrance. As per the rules, students are allowed two attempts at JEE Advanced, which also includes the year they have cleared the class 12 exam in. Some students claim that many could not appear for the exam in 2020, the year they have cleared 12th exams, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hence, they have lost one attempt and are now demanding an extra one.

The students have requested JAB to change the exam rules for this year in light of the pandemic. They pointed that due to lack of access to online classes, proper guidance several students, especially those from rural areas have been affected. They also claimed that the pandemic led to mental health issues and hence they couldn’t clearly focus on JEE Advanced and have demanded a third attempt at the exams.

Also read| Odisha Boy Shifts from State Board to CBSE to Crack JEE Advanced, Aspires to Become an IAS Officer

Many have also taken to Twitter with the hashtags #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt and #jeeadvanced3rdattempt to put forth their demands regarding a “fair chance" at the exams.

Sir please consider 3rd attempt. Pandemic is once in century, so why can’t JAB change its rules for just a year. Rular background students got effected mostly and they should be given their right, a one more fair chance for 3rd attempt.#JEEadvanced3rdAttempt#JEEadvanceExtraAtmp— sagar sharma (@sagarsh90958459) November 18, 2021

It’s our humble request to the authorities to please understand our problem. It’s Been Stressful, Difficult 2 Years, We Want a 3rd Attempt for JEE Advanced.@dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt#jeeadvanced3rdattempt— Vihan (@thelearner059) November 18, 2021

#JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt #JeeAdvanced3rdAttempt ,coping up with both online mode of education and jee syllabus simultaneously is very tough that too with a lot of network issue in village and lack of access to proper study materials and test— Ankit Singh (@AnkitSi74932924) November 12, 2021

Read| JEE Advanced 2021 Qualifiers Eligible for More Courses as IITs Launch New-Age Programmes

@physicssirjeeSirPlease support us we really need a last chance to go into iit in pendamic we aren’t able to give our Hundred points symbol please sir support us #JEEAdvancedExtraAttempt @iitbombay@dpradhanbjp@NidhiTanejaa@ZeeNewsEnglish— Pradeep (@beingpradeep) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the JoSAA counselling is ongoing for students who have cleared the JEE Advanced 2021 and registered for the counseling process to the IITs. Computer science has been the top choice among students when it comes to enrollment at the IITs. Apart from CSE, mechanical engineering, metrological and metallurgical engineering too are in demand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.