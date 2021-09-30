JEE Advanced: How to Spend Last Few Days to Maximize Chances of Cracking IIT Entrance

The IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced 2021 - is just a couple of days away. Students usually prepare for the exam for years and this would be the final test. Candidates preparing themselves for the Advance should be first relaxed because even if they do not end up getting the desired rank in Advanced, they are already among the top scorers of JEE Mains and would be eligible to take admissions in top-ranking NITs.

Now is the time to consolidate one’s preparation and not to start any new topic. Students should be more focused on brushing up on important concepts and preparing to take the exam and ready themselves for exam-taking skills. Here is a plan to maximize the last few days before the exam.

Revise Basics: Revise important formulae and brush up on all important concepts in all three subjects physics, chemistry, mathematics. Revise from your own handwritten notes, as you will find it easier to grasp. Avoid studying any new chapters.

Analyze mistakes: Students can Analyse all the mock tests they have taken throughout their preparation to have an idea of the common mistakes they committed and be ahead of them.

Mental Excercise: Most importantly take care of your health. You must remain mentally & physical fit for the exam day. Practice meditation and Yoga to ward off any kind of nervousness.

Important Topics: Students are advised to lay emphasis on the following chapters/topics in the three subjects -

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics: Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics and Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Oxygen related Compounds & Amines in Organic Chemistry.

How to Attempt Paper: Solve the paper in two rounds. In the first round, start with the subject as per your comfort level attempting all easier and moderate level questions with not more than 45 minutes on each subject. Use the last 45 minutes to solve the remaining questions in the second attempt and those marked for review. Do not spend more than a minute on any question if you find that you are not nearing a solution. Attempt all questions which do not carry negative marks.

— Inputs by Ramesh Batlish, Experts at FIITJEE

