JEE (Advanced) Registration to Begin From 5pm on September 12, Exams on Sep 27

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main exam has already been released on the official website. All those students who have managed to clear the NTA JEE (Main) exam and are under top 2.5 lakhs will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam 2020.

All those who have qualified for the exam will have to start registering themselves for the Advanced exam from 5 PM today, September 12. The registration will be open till 5 PM on September 17. The last date of submitting the registration fees is September 18. The fees will have to be submitted by latest 5 PM on the said date.

The NTA JEE main 2020 entrance exam was held from September 1 to September 6. In order to check the result of the exam, the aspirants will have to go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

In order to check the result, following steps need to be followed:

Step 1: Log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in .

Step 2: An option that reads “JEE Mains 2020 results” will be there on the homepage, click on it

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page, wherein you will be asked to key in your credentials.

Step 4: After hitting the submit button you will be taken to another page, which will have your JEE main result

Step 5: Take a print or download the result for future reference

The JEE (Advanced) will be held on September 27. The result of this exam is likely to be announced on October 5.

Meanwhile, the process of online registration for foreign nationals who will appear for the JEE (Advanced) exam commenced last week, on September 5. Those candidates of Foreign nationality who meet the eligibility criteria are directly permitted to appear for the JEE (Advanced).

For the unversed, the JEE (Advanced) will also be carried out like JEE (Main). The exam will be a computer-based test and will consist of two papers. One paper will be held in the morning shift and the second one will be conducted in the afternoon.