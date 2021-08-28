JEE Advanced Registrations to Begin From Sept 11: All You Need to Know About IIT Entrance

JEE Advanced 2021: The registration process for the IIT entrance — JEE Advanced — will begin from September 11. This also means that the result for JEE Main will be announced by the second week of September. Since only those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh ranks of JEE Mains are eligible for JEE Advanced. IIT-Kharagpur, the exam organising institute, has announced that candidates will be allowed to apply for the entrance test till September 16.

The window to pay the fee will be open till September 17 and the admit cards can be expected anytime after September 25. The entrance test will be held on October 3. JEE Advanced results will be announced on October 22, as per the official notice. Candidates who crack the JEE Main, make it through the cut-off will be eligible to apply at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2021: Documents to apply

— Class 10 marksheet/ pass

— Birth certificate, if date of birth not mentioned in class 10 certificate

— Class 12 or equivalent, marksheet

— Passport-size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Aadhar card

— Category certificate for GEN-EWS, SC/ST, OBC-NCL, if applicable

— PwD certificate, if applicable

— Scribe letter request, only for those who have planned to opt PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”

— DS category certificate, if applicable

— Gazette notification showing the change of name, only for those candidates whose names are not the same as in class 10 / birth certificate.

Several changes have been introduced in the entrance exam this year. Each IIT will have the freedom to decide on the female-only reserved seats. The additional seats will be created to ensure at least 20 per cent of candidates are women in undergraduate programmes and in case the participation is lower, required seats will be added.

Students who could not appear for JEE Advanced 2020 but were eligible to take the exam this year as a one-time relaxation and will be allowed to take the exam this year as well without appearing for JEE Main 2021. This might increase the competition for the already tough entrance test.

Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.

