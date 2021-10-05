JEE Advanced Response Sheets at jeeadv.ac.in, Answer Key Soon: How to Estimate Marks Ahead of Results

Students who appeared for the IIT entrance exam - JEE Advanced 2021 - will be able to check their response sheets at jeeadv.ac.in today. The question paper and response sheets can be downloaded using the registration number. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur — exam conducting body — will release the answer key on October 10. Using the response sheet, question papers, and answer key students can estimate their scores ahead of the results.

To estimate scores ahead of the exam, students need to match their responses with the answer key and award marks for every correct answer and deduct marks from the wrong answer. JEE Advanced has a variety of questions. In the single correct option type questions, candidates need to give themselves three marks for a single correct answer and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. With multiple correct answers, right answers will get four marks and minus two for the wrong answers. In numerical type questions, there is no negative marking and four marks for every correct one.

Last year, JEE Advanced result was declared on October 5, however, this year the final answer key will be released on October 15. The objections raised by candidates based on the preliminary answer key will be incorporated in the final answer key, if accepted. The result will be based on the final answer key. The result is scheduled to be released on October 22.

Based on JEE Advanced results, students can not only get admissions into IITs but also to IISER, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.

