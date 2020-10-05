JEE Advanced Result 2020: How Cut Off Marks and Tie-breakers are Calculated

JEE Advanced Result 2020 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology on Monday, October 5. Since the JEE Advanced 2020 results are out, the registration process for admissions in the Indian Institute of Technology will commence from October 6.

Candidates who have met the required JEE advanced cut off will be eligible to register for the JEE Advanced counselling for the admission.

The result of the JEE Advanced 2020 examination has been released on the institutes official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced was held on September 27. More that 1.5 lakh aspirants had appeared for the examination.

For those wondering how the result is calculated, here is a step by step breakdown for you:

1. Scores obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in Paper 1 and Paper 2 are individually summed up for each subject.

2. Aggregate score of JEE Advanced 2020 is calculated by summing up the marks obtained in all the three subjects.

3. For being eligible to be included in the common rank list, the aspirant should have mandatorily appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 of JEE Advanced 2020.

Apart from qualifying in JEE Advanced 2020, the aspirant must also have a minimum of 75% aggregate in the class 12 board examination. Those belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and PwD category, will need a minimum of 65% marks in class 12 in order to meet the eligibility criteria.

In a situation, wherein two or more aspirants score the same aggregate marks, the following tie breaker policy will be used to determine a higher rank.

JEE Advanced 2020 Tie-Breaker Policy:

1. The person who has higher positive marks in JEE Advanced 2020 will be given higher rank.

2. The aspirant who manages higher score in Maths gets higher rank.

3. Next, the one who gets more marks in Physics will be awarded the higher rank

4. In case, the tie persists, both will be given the same ranks.