JEE Advanced Result 2021: Check Expected Cut-off for Admission to Top IITs

JEE Advanced 2021 result and final answer key will be released by October 15 at jeeadv.ac.in. Students who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admissions to not only IITs but also in top education institutes including IISER, IISc among others. This year’s exam was of moderate level of difficulty and the cut-off score for admissions are not expected to vary much, however, with the board exam marks not being a part of the selection criterion, JEE score becomes more critical.

A student has to obtain at least 75% marks in class 12 board exams along with the JEE Advanced score for admissions to IITs, however, this year, the board exam criterion has been dropped as several boards could not hold exams due to the pandemic and students were assessed based on an alternative criterion. Thus, JEE Advanced score is the sole entry gateway to BTech courses at IITs.

In the past three years, the cut-off for entry in the top 100 ranks in JEE advanced results has been over 70% and this year too a similar score is expected. “In 2021, we expect the cut-off to be around 276 to 290 marks out of 260 for top 100 ranks and 318 to 325 for top 10 ranks. Percentage-wise it could be in the range of 77% to 81%," said Dr P. Prameela, Head of Academics, Narayana Group.

JEE-ADV RANKS vs CUTOFF % RANK 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Expected 2021 cut off MARKS 360 366 360 372 396 RANK MARKS Range/360 % Range 10 81.11 89.60 86.11 81.00 81.06 10 318 325 88% 90% 100 68.61 83.30 75.83 72.85 70.45 100 276 290 77% 81%

He further predicted that to be in the top 10,000 slots students would need 118 to 120 marks out of 360 and for the top 5000 it would be around 145 to 155. Students who scored marks in the range of 175 to 180 can expect to be ranked among the top 300 while those above 217 will easily get rank below 1000.

Nitin Vijay, Founder & MD, Motion Education also believes that the cut-off score will be in sync with last year. “As the level of JEE Advanced 2021 paper was almost the same as it was in 2020. Both Physics and Mathematics papers were balanced ones, though the Chemistry paper was a bit lengthy. So, I don’t expect a major change from the last year’s cutoff. A cutoff between 95 to 105 will ensure an easy entry for general category students this year."

Last year’s topper, Chirag Falor from Pune had got All India Rank 1 in JEE advanced by obtaining 352 marks out of 396. He is currently studying in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. In the JEE Main held January 2020, Falor had obtained a 99.9897 percentile score. He appeared again in September 2020 and got 100 percentile and 12th rank.

