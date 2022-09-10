CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#QueenElizabeth#Ganeshotsav#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » education-career » JEE Advanced Result 2022: Aiming for BTech in Mechanical Engineering? Check Cut-offs Across IITs
1-MIN READ

JEE Advanced Result 2022: Aiming for BTech in Mechanical Engineering? Check Cut-offs Across IITs

By: Education and Careers Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 10, 2022, 16:14 IST

New Delhi, India

JEE Advanced 2022 result tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in (Representative image)

JEE Advanced 2022 result tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in (Representative image)

The BTech in Mechanical Engineering is a popular programme across IITs. Therefore, until the JEE Advanced 2022 results are out aspirants of this programme can check out the last year’s closing ranks

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is going to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results tomorrow, September 11. Around 1.56 lakh candidates, who appeared for the exam, this year, on August 28, are eagerly await to check their scores. Once the results are declared candidates will be able to seek admission to top engineering colleges of NITs and IITs if they match the cut-offs.

The BTech in Mechanical Engineering is a popular programme at IITs and is opted by many students. Therefore, until the results are out aspirants of this programme at IIT can check out the last year’s closing ranks for the unreserved category.

 InstituteClosing rank male  Closing rank female
 IIT Delhi 1,743 4,607
 IIT Bombay 1,241 3,290
 IIT Kanpur 2,823 7,140
 IIT Gandhinagar 6,921 15,718
 IIT Bhubaneswar 8,741 16,420
 IIT Madras 2,491 6,344
 IIT Guwahati 4,502 12,266
 IIT Patna9,779 19,425
 IIT Roorkee 3,759 9,417
IIT Hyderabad11,710

Also read| JEE Advanced 2022: Want to Study BTech in ECE? Check Cut-off Across IITs

Candidates who qualify for JEE Advanced will next have to appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which is scheduled on September 12. On September 3, all the examinees received their JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key and they were permitted to raise objections against the same till September 4 up to 5 pm. Candidates can use the answer key to check and calculate their probable scores.

This time, as many as 1.6 lakh students, including 50 foreign nationals had applied for JEE Advanced 2022. The IIT entrance exam was held in two shifts with the first paper taking place from 9:00 am to noon and the second paper from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The two papers were presented in both English and Hindi. Candidates were allowed to switch between languages at any time during the exam. Candidates are recommended to keep an eye on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in for updates on JEE Advanced results.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 10, 2022, 15:56 IST
last updated:September 10, 2022, 16:14 IST