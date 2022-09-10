JEE Advanced Result 2022: Aiming for BTech in Mechanical Engineering? Check Cut-offs Across IITs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is going to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 results tomorrow, September 11. Around 1.56 lakh candidates, who appeared for the exam, this year, on August 28, are eagerly await to check their scores. Once the results are declared candidates will be able to seek admission to top engineering colleges of NITs and IITs if they match the cut-offs.

The BTech in Mechanical Engineering is a popular programme at IITs and is opted by many students. Therefore, until the results are out aspirants of this programme at IIT can check out the last year’s closing ranks for the unreserved category.

Institute Closing rank male Closing rank female IIT Delhi 1,743 4,607 IIT Bombay 1,241 3,290 IIT Kanpur 2,823 7,140 IIT Gandhinagar 6,921 15,718 IIT Bhubaneswar 8,741 16,420 IIT Madras 2,491 6,344 IIT Guwahati 4,502 12,266 IIT Patna 9,779 19,425 IIT Roorkee 3,759 9,417 IIT Hyderabad 11,710

Candidates who qualify for JEE Advanced will next have to appear in the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process which is scheduled on September 12. On September 3, all the examinees received their JEE Advanced 2022 provisional answer key and they were permitted to raise objections against the same till September 4 up to 5 pm. Candidates can use the answer key to check and calculate their probable scores.

This time, as many as 1.6 lakh students, including 50 foreign nationals had applied for JEE Advanced 2022. The IIT entrance exam was held in two shifts with the first paper taking place from 9:00 am to noon and the second paper from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The two papers were presented in both English and Hindi. Candidates were allowed to switch between languages at any time during the exam. Candidates are recommended to keep an eye on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in for updates on JEE Advanced results.

