CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#BiggBoss15#AryanKhan#JEEResult#Punjab

Live now

Auto Refresh

JEE Advanced Result LIVE Updates: Scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in Soon, Cut-off to be Over 70%

JEE Advanced Result LIVE updates 2021: Final answer key, result link, topper lists and cut-off soon at jeeadv,ac.in

News18.com | October 15, 2021, 09:05 IST
jeeadv.ac.in, jee advanced, jee advanced result 2021, jee advanced toper list, iit entrance test, josaa, college admission, iit admission, iit cut off, education news

JEE Advanced Result 2021 LIVE updates: The IIT Kharagpur will declare the result for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced today, October 15. The result link and the final answer key will be available at jeeadv.ac.in. After the result, the JoSAA counselling process will begin and AAT registration for admission to BArch courses begin.

Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Oct 15, 2021 09:01 IST

JEE Advanced Expected Cut-Off

JEE-ADV RANKS VS CUTOFF %
RANK201620172018201920202021Expected 2021 cut off
MARKS360366360372396RANKMARKS Range/360% Range
1081.1189.6086.1181.0081.061031832588%90%
10068.6183.3075.8372.8570.4510027629077%81%
Oct 15, 2021 08:56 IST

Free Education for Top 100 Rank Holders

IIT Kharagpur has instituted the country’s first of its kind full-ride scholarship to support students who figure in the top 100 of all India rankings of JEE Advanced. The scholarship will be implemented from the 2021-22 academic session and will consider students whose parents gross annual income is less than Rs 20 lakh

Oct 15, 2021 08:42 IST

Could not clear Advanced, Can still Get Admission in IITs

Students do not have to clear JEE advanced alone to get a seat in IITs. There are alternative ways of getting admission to IITs including online degrees offered by IITs, GATE, CAT, among other entrances…read more.

Oct 15, 2021 08:38 IST

43,204 Students Cracked JEE Advanced 2020

A total of 43,204 candidates had qualified JEE Advanced in 2020. Of the total qualified candidates, 6,707 were females. Chirag Falor secured AIR 1 in JEE Advanced 2020. He obtained 352 marks out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal topped among females all India Rank 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396.

Oct 15, 2021 08:29 IST

Another Exam for Design aspirants

Clearing Advanced would not be enough for those seeking admission in design courses. Students will have to apply for AAT as well. The registration process for the same will begin tomorrow, October 16. Meanwhile, the engineering aspirants can registration for academic programs under JoSAA.

Oct 15, 2021 08:24 IST

JEE Advanced Result: How to Calculated Marks Ahead of Results?

Candidates can calculate their probable marks based on the answer key. Students can keep their answer key and question paper side by side and award themselves marks for correct answer. For the single correct option type questions, candidates need to give themselves three marks for each right answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. For multiple correct answers, right answers will get four marks and two marks to be deducted for wrong answers. In the case of numerical type questions, there is no negative marking and four marks will be awarded for every correct attempt.

Oct 15, 2021 08:13 IST

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021 Today: How to download

JEE advanced answer key will be released today at 10 am at jeeadv.ac.in. Students can follow these steps to download the same –

Step 1. Log on to the official IIT JEE portal

Step 2. Click on the direct link to answer the key available on the homepage, once released

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new window having the key in form of a PDF

Step 4. Download and save the PDF

Oct 15, 2021 08:05 IST

JEE Advanced Toppers: Meet top 10 rank holders from 2020

In JEE Advanced 2020, Chirag Falor had topped the exam. Here is a list of the top 10 rank holders from last year. This year, the topper list will be released shortly after the result

Rank 1: Chirag Falor

Rank 2: Gangula Bhuvan Reddy

Rank 3: Vaibhav Raj

Rank 4: R Muhender Raj

Rank 5: Keshav Agarwal

Rank 6: Hardik Rajpal

Rank 7: Vedang Dhirendra Asgaonkar

Rank 8: Swayam Shashank Chube

Rank 9: Harshavarshan Agarwal

Rank 10: Dhvanit Beniwal

Oct 15, 2021 08:03 IST

JEE Advanced AIR 1 Chirag Falor

Last year’s topper, Chirag Falor from Pune had got All India Rank 1 in JEE advanced by obtaining 352 marks out of 396. He is currently studying in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. In the JEE Main held January 2020, Falor had obtained a 99.9897 percentile score. He appeared again in September 2020 and got 100 percentile and 12th rank.

Oct 15, 2021 08:02 IST

JEE Advanced cut-off Expected to be Over 70%

In the past three years, the cut-off for entry in the top 100 ranks in JEE advanced results has been over 70% and this year too a similar score is expected. “In 2021, we expect the cut-off to be around 276 to 290 marks out of 260 for top 100 ranks and 318 to 325 for top 10 ranks. Percentage-wise it could be in the range of 77% to 81%,” said Dr P. Prameela, Head of Academics, Narayana Group.

Oct 15, 2021 08:00 IST

Board Exam Criterion Dropped for IIT Admissions

A student has to obtain at least 75% marks in class 12 board exams along with the JEE Advanced score for admissions to IITs, however, this year, the board exam criterion has been dropped as several boards could not hold exams due to the pandemic and students were assessed based on an alternative criterion. Thus, JEE Advanced score is the sole entry gateway to BTech courses at IITs.

Oct 15, 2021 08:00 IST

Board Exam Criterion Dropped for IIT Admissions

A student has to obtain at least 75% marks in class 12 board exams along with the JEE Advanced score for admissions to IITs, however, this year, the board exam criterion has been dropped as several boards could not hold exams due to the pandemic and students were assessed based on an alternative criterion. Thus, JEE Advanced score is the sole entry gateway to BTech courses at IITs.

Oct 15, 2021 07:50 IST

JEE Advanced Result 2021: What Next?

After the JEE Advanced result is declared, a centralised counselling and seat allotment process will begin. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling will begin from tomorrow – October 16. Through Josaa candidates can seek admissions to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 29 other government-funded technical institutes.

Oct 15, 2021 07:45 IST

JEE Advanced Result 2021: How to check

Students can check their results by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link (yet to be activated)

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

Oct 15, 2021 07:41 IST

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Today

The result for IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced – will be released today – October 15 at jeeadv.ac.in. The result is expected to be announced at 10 am. Students need to keep their admit cards ready to check their scores

Read more

Last year, Chirag Falor has secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He obtained 352 marks out of 396. This year, two women candidates are also in the race for the top rank. If succeeded, this would be the first time that a female tops IIT entrance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

More News

TAGS