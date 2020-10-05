Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

JEE Advanced Results 2020 Announced; Bombay Boy Tops Exam With 352 of 396 Marks

As many as 1,50,838 students took the JEE Advanced exam after passing the JEE Main exam. Of these, 43,204 students have cleared the JEE Advanced examination.

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
JEE Advanced Results 2020 Announced; Bombay Boy Tops Exam With 352 of 396 Marks
Representative Image

The results for the Joint Entrance Examination, (JEE) Advanced 2020 were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Monday. Chirag Falor from the IIT Bombay zone topped the examination while Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone secured the second position. More than 40,000 students have passed the engineering entrance examination.

Chirag scored 352 of 396 marks while Kanishka Mittal, who finished second, secured 315 of 396 marks in the IIT-JEE exam. As many as 1,50,838 students took the JEE Advanced exam after passing the JEE Main exam. Of these, 43,204 students have cleared the JEE Advanced examination.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday congratulated the students who passed the JEE Advanced exam. Nishank spoke to the toppers on the phone and also felicitated the National Testing Agency (NTA) for successfully conducting the examination amid the corona pandemic.

Lauding the NTA, Nishank said, "The Ministry of Education had decided to conduct the examination despite the corona pandemic and entrusted the responsibility to the NTA. The NTA has performed its duty well. Keeping in mind the safety of all students and teachers, necessary arrangements were made at the examination centres."

The Minister congratulated all the students who passed the examination. He also thanked the parents for reposing their trust in the government during such difficult times.

Appreciating the hard work by the students, Nishank said, "The students kept themselves mentally strong during this difficult period which is quite commendable. I congratulate them all and wish them a better future."

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading