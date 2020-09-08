JEE Main 2020: NTA Releases Answer Key, Response Sheet; Last Date to Raise Objections is Sept 10

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released JEE Main 2020 official answer key and response sheets of the candidates. Those who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and response sheet from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main was held from September 1 to September 6. JEE Main was a computer-based test and 8,58,395 candidates registered for it.

How to download answer key -

Step 1: Visit at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Answer key

Step 3: Candidates can log in either by entering application number and password or application number and date of birth

Step 4: Answer key will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take printout for matching your answers from response sheet

By matching answers, candidates can calculate their expected scores. If they think any of the answers given in the key is not correct, they can raise objections. Those who appeared for JEE Main 2020 can challenge the answers till September 10 (10 am).

“The National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the Answer Key for candidates to challenge. The procedure (as enclosed) for challenge of Answer Key may be used. This facility is available from 08.09.2020 to 10.09.2020 (upto 10:00 A.M),” said the agency in a notification.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 200 for challenging each question. This fee is non-refundable. The payment can be made through credit card, debit card or net banking up to 5 pm on September 10. The agency will not entertain any objection without receipt of processing fee.

The JEE Main 2020 results and cut-off are expected to be announced by September 11. JEE Main is conducted for admission to premier engineering colleges including National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). To get into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), students have to clear JEE Advanced.