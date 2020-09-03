JEE Main 2020 September Answer Key, Question Paper Released Online; Check Details Here

JEE Main 2020 | Students can now access the answer key and question paper for the Joint Entrance Exam held in the month of September. The JEE Main 2020 Answer Key for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) has been uploaded online by various coaching institutes. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will upload the official answer keys of JEE Main 2020 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), Paper 2 (BArch) and Paper 3 (B.Planning) in the second week of September.

After much delay, the NTA decided to conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET examination in September this year. Despite protest from parents and students, the exam-conducting authority went ahead with their released updated schedule.

For the unversed, the JEE Main 2020 April/September exam was delayed to COVID-19 pandemic. It is now being held from September 1 to 6. The exam will be conducted online in the computer-based mode.

The NTA will soon release the JEE Main answer key for BE/BTech, BArch and B.Plan paper in PDF format. Meanwhile, the students can check the JEE Main answer key 2020 and question papers from various institutes on the links given below. It is to be noted that the JEE Main 2020 Answer Key has been generated on the basis of memory.

It is to be noted that the NTA will first release the provisional JEE Main answer key 2020, question papers and recorded responses. After the release, the students will be given a chance to challenge the provisional JEE Mains answer key. For this, the candidate will have to pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (one thousand only) as processing fee for each question.

One can pay the fee through various modes including Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking. If the challenged answer is found correct on the candidate's end, he or she will be refunded the entire amount. However, no fee will be refunded for the wrong answer. The JEE Main result 2020 is expected to be released on or before September 10.