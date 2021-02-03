JEE Main 2021 Admit Card to Be Out Next Week: Here's How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the admit card of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) next week at the official website- www.jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA had earlier in the month of January released a notification saying JEE Main 2021 admit cards will be released in the second week of February. However, the exact date of the release has not been disclosed yet. The admit card will include several details regarding the candidate including exam date, time, exam centre venue address, roll number, state of eligibility, etc.

This year the JEE Main 2021 exams will be held in four cycles. The first cycle will be conducted in February, second in March, third in April and fourth cycle of exams will be held in May.

The February cycle of JEE Main 2021 exam will be conducted on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. Session 2 will be held on 15, 16, 17 and 18 March 2021 followed by Session 3 on 27, 28, 29 and 30 April 2021 and the final cycle will be held on 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 May 2021.

How to download the admit card?

Students who have applied for the JEE Main 2021 examination can download the admit card by following the below-mentioned steps.

Step 1: Go to the official website by clicking on the link- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now you will have to click on the “JEE Main 2021 Admit Card” link which will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: You will have to enter your application number and Date of Birth/Password.

Step 4: After completing the above mentioned process JEE Main 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can now download the JEE admit card and take its printout for future use.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

About JEE Main 2021 exam pattern:

There will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) and Paper 2A (B. Architecture), Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II). For the Drawing Test (Part-III) will be held via pen and paper (offline) mode and needs to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size.

Paper 2B (B. Planning), Mathematics (Part-I), Aptitude Test (Part-II) and Planning Based Questions (Part-III) will also be held using Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.