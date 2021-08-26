JEE Main 2021 Last Session Begins Today: From Dress Code to COVID Protocol, Important Guidelines to Follow

The fourth and last session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main will begin today, July 26. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the entrance exams on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2 for BE, BTech, BArch, and BPlan aspirants. Over 7 lakh candidates have applied for the exam this year.

The number of exam centres has been increased the exam centres from 660 to 828 in order to follow social distancing protocols. Before heading to the exams centres, there are documents that the candidates must carry and rules to be followed:

JEE Main 2021: Documents needed

Students must download their admit cards from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. They must check whether their personal details like name, date of birth, father’s name, and category are spelled correctly on the hall ticket.

Apart from the hall ticket, candidates must also carry a passport size photograph and an identity card like a voter or Aadhar card for verification purposes.

JEE Main 2021: Dress Code

Candidates are advised to wear light and comfortable clothes. No jewellery like rings, bangles, and sunglasses will be allowed. Mobile phones or any electronic items are not allowed either.

JEE Main 2021: COVID-19 guidelines

Students must wear a face mask at all times, and carry their personal hand sanitizer. Those who will be seen wearing improper masks will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

As per the Covid-19 protocols, NTA has said that all exam centres will be properly sanitised along with furniture and computers. Rooms will have proper ventilation as well as fans and windows for proper air circulation. Further, the registration process at the exam centres will be contactless.

JEE Main 2021: Reporting time

Reaching the exam centre as per the allotted time on the admit card is crucial otherwise candidates will not be allowed to enter. This is to avoid crowding at the exam centres.

