JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link

The JEE Main admit card 2021 is out. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the admit card download links on its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their Joint Entrance Examination application number and other details handy as they will be asked to key in the credentials. Those who will fail to do so will not be able to access the JEE 20201 admit card. The exam conducting body has put out three links to download the JEE Main 2021 Admit Card.

Candidates can visit any of the three links and get their admit cards.

- admissions.nic.in

- testservices.nic.in

- cbseresults.nic.in

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice

Step 2: Now, on the search bar enter the name of the official website

Step 3: You will see the Joint Entrance Examination homepage will show up

Step 4: Look for active admit card download link and click on it

Step 5: A new page will appear

Step 6: Enter the application number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format and security pin

Step 7: Cross-check all the details and hit the submit button

Step 8: JEE Main 2021 Admit Card is here

Aspirants must save the admit card on their respective devices and take out a hard copy of the same.

This year, the examination will be conducted in four sessions.

JEE Main 2021 First Session - The examinations are scheduled to begin from February 23 to February 26.

JEE Main 2021 Second Session - The dates for the second session are March 15 to March 18.

JEE Main 2021 Third Session - This session will take place in the month of April. The examinations will be conducted from April 27 to April 30.

JEE Main 2021 Fourth Session - The exam dates are May 24 to May 28.