JEE Main 2021 Ten Days to Go: Know Must-do Topics, Exam Attempting Strategy

The third session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 April session is now scheduled to begin from July 20. With only 10 days left for the exam, students must have completed the syllabus by now. Here are some last-minute tips for candidates.

While this not a time to start a new book or chapter at this stage, however, there some important topics that students must revise before appearing for the exam. Aspirants must take up mock tests in CBT (computer-based test) mode to develop ones’ self-confidence and exam temperament. Time management is crucial to score more marks in the actual JEE Main.

JEE Main 2021: Must do chapter

Mathematics: Quadratic equations and expressions, complex numbers, probability, vectors, matrices in algebra, circle, parabola, hyperbola in coordinate geometry; functions, limits, continuity, and differentiability, application of derivatives, definite integral in calculus.

Physics: Kinematics, gravitation, fluids, heat and thermodynamics, waves and sound, capacitors and electrostatics, magnetics, electromagnetic induction, optics and, modern physics.

Chemistry: Coordination chemistry and chemical bonding in inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry, chemical, and ionic equilibrium, mole concept in physical chemistry, and organic chemistry.

JEE Main 2021: 10-Day Strategy

The last two weeks should generally be utilised to consolidate one’s preparation by focusing on revision at a glance, problem-solving, and overcoming the weaker areas in preparation. However, the following points should be kept in mind:

Mock with Mask: Wear a mask while taking mock tests as it would help you acclimatize yourself with the exam day conditions. Develop speed by solving quizzes/mock tests of JEE Main level problems with time management. Take online mock-test series to build a winning exam temperament. Sample papers will give you a fair idea about the pattern of questions and help you improve your time management. One can also solve the previous year’s JEE Main papers for understanding the level of questions asked. Focus on your weaker areas and improve your concepts.

JEE Main 2021: Exam attempting Strategy

Sometimes the right strategy and time management play a vital role in deciding the rank for an aspirant. While attempting exams students need to attempt easy questions first. Choosing a section that have less risk and more gain is a good move.

The first thing to do after receiving the question paper is to carefully scroll through the entire question paper in the first five minutes and decided which section to follow first and which questions to attempt and which to skip. One has to keep a check on time while attempting the paper. Attempt all numerical-based type questions first as there is no negative marking is also a good move.

— Authored by Ramesh Batlish, FIITJEE Expert

