JEE Main 2021 Answer Key Likely Today, How to Calculate Marks Before Result

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 provisional answer key for the fourth session is likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those who appeared for the examination can access the answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in.

NTA had held session four of the engineering entrance exam on August 26, August 27, August 31, September 1, and September 2.

JEE Main 2021 provisional answer key: How to calculate marks

Step 1: Open the answer key. Keep a rough sheet of paper ready

Step 2: For every right answer, award yourself four marks and deduct one mark if the answer does not match. In the numeric section, there is no negative marking, hence, if your answer is wrong in that section, give it a zero.

Step 3: Add the total to know your likely score

The final result that will be released by NTA will be in the form of percentile scores, meaning the raw score obtained by students will converted into percentile scores. This will be done by taking the highest marks obtained by a student in a given session as 100 percentile and then the rest are marked according to them.

A merit list will be created to allot ranks to students. The percentile scores will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties and give each student a different rank.

Once the answer key is released, those who are not satisfied with the answers mentioned in the key can also raise objections by paying a fee and attaching relevant documents to substantiate their stance.

JEE Main 2021 provisional answer key: How to raise objections

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEE Main

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find a link related to the Provisional Answer Key of JEE Main 2021. Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, wherein you will have to login using your credentials

Step 4: The answer key of JEE Main 2021 will open on a new page

Step 5: Carefully analyse the Provisional Answer Key of JEE Main 2021 and choose the questions in which you have an objection and select the question ID mentioned next to it

Step 6: Attach all relevant documents and proofs to substantiate your stance and pay the processing fee

Step 7: Cross-check all information and hit the submit button

The objections will be analysed by experts and if your objection is valid, then the processing fee will be refunded and the changes will be made in the final answer key accordingly. The candidates must note that the window to raise objections will be open only for a limited period of days.

The JEE Main final results and rank list are announced before the commencement of the applications for IIT entrance — JEE Advanced. This year the exam is scheduled for September 11, hence the final results can be expected by September 10.

